MCSO deputy seriously hurt in Phoenix crash
article
PHOENIX - A deputy with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was seriously hurt in a Phoenix crash on Wednesday.
What we know:
The Sept. 3 crash happened near 3rd Avenue and Indian School Road when MCSO says another driver ran a red light.
"Preliminary information indicates the crash occurred when another driver ran a red light while traveling eastbound on Indian School Road," MCSO said. "The deputy was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries."
Map of where the crash happened
What we don't know:
MCSO did not reveal the name of the deputy, or the name of the other driver who was involved.