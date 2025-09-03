MCSO deputy seriously hurt in Phoenix crash

article

A deputy with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was seriously hurt in a Phoenix crash on Wednesday.

What we know:

The Sept. 3 crash happened near 3rd Avenue and Indian School Road when MCSO says another driver ran a red light.

"Preliminary information indicates the crash occurred when another driver ran a red light while traveling eastbound on Indian School Road," MCSO said. "The deputy was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries."

Map of where the crash happened

What we don't know:

MCSO did not reveal the name of the deputy, or the name of the other driver who was involved.