MCSO deputy seriously hurt in Phoenix crash

By
Published  September 3, 2025 9:22pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Photo courtesy of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy was seriously hurt in a crash on Wednesday, Sept. 3.
    • It happened near 3rd Avenue and Indian School Road when another driver reportedly ran a red light.

PHOENIX - A deputy with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was seriously hurt in a Phoenix crash on Wednesday.

What we know:

The Sept. 3 crash happened near 3rd Avenue and Indian School Road when MCSO says another driver ran a red light.

"Preliminary information indicates the crash occurred when another driver ran a red light while traveling eastbound on Indian School Road," MCSO said. "The deputy was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries."

Map of where the crash happened

What we don't know:

MCSO did not reveal the name of the deputy, or the name of the other driver who was involved.

The Source

  • The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

