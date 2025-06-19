Expand / Collapse search
MCSO helicopter locates Salt River drowning victim

By
Published  June 19, 2025 8:06pm MST
Maricopa County
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A man drowned in the Salt River on the night of Wednesday, June 18, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.
    • It happened near the Blue Point Recreation Area on the river around 6:30 p.m.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A man drowned in the Salt River on Wednesday night, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

What we know:

It happened on June 18 at around 6:30 p.m. near the Blue Point Recreation Area on the Salt River.

"Several different callers called in stating a Hispanic man was drowning on the river near the bridge. They said he went under the water and had not resurfaced. They described him as an adult male wearing dark clothing," the sheriff's office said on June 19.

Deputies and law enforcement with the Tonto National Forest worked to find the victim. MCSO's helicopter and airboats were launched, too.

The helicopter was able to locate him and lead the airboat team to where the victim was. He was declared dead at the scene.

"Deputies recovered the body in approximately ten feet of water," MCSO said. "There are no signs of foul play."

The man's death remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

The victim's name hasn't been released.

There's no word about what led up to the man's drowning.

Map of Blue Point Recreation area

The Source

  • The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Maricopa CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety