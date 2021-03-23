MCSO: Man lights mobile home on fire, stabs ex-girlfriend's parents

article

Authorities say a man has been arrested after he set his ex-girlfriend's parents' mobile home on fire before stabbing them both.

Fire crews with Maricopa County and Goodyear responded to the scene near 91st Avenue and Nahalia Road in Mobile, which is located in a rural area west of the city of Maricopa. There, crews found a home that was fully engulfed in flames.





According to officials with the Goodyear Fire Department, the fire started after the vehicle struck the home.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, investigators determined that a suspect, identified as David Holmes, set the mobile home on fire, forcing its occupants, 65-year-old Steven Allen and a 52-year-old woman, to run outside.

Once they were outside, Holmes stabbed both victims.

David Holmes (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Both victims were taken to the hospital where Allen was pronounced dead. The female victim remains hospitalized.

Holmes was found by deputies several miles from the burned mobile home and was arrested. He is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and arson.

