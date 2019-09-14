MCSO: Suspect critical following deputy-involved shooting near 48 St and Broadway

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left one suspect critically injured.

MCSO and the department's Fugitive Apprehension Unit were working a case involving two dangerous suspects. The first suspect was arrested early Friday. The second was found in the area of 48th Street and Broadway Road Friday night. Details have not been provided, but deputies did open fire on the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition. MCSO says a gun was recovered from the scene. No deputies were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.