Measles case confirmed in Maricopa County, public exposure sites identified in Queen Creek

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The Brief The Maricopa County Department of Public Health has confirmed a new measles case in Maricopa County. Officials say the new case is not linked to any previous measles cases. Additionally, three public locations in Queen Creek have been identified as possible exposure sites.



Health officials have confirmed a measles case in Maricopa County and have identified three locations in the East Valley where the public may have recently been exposed to the viral infection.

What they're saying:

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health said on April 9 that the case is not linked to any previous measles cases and has no known source of exposure.

"MCDPH is working closely with state and local partners to promptly notify people who may have been exposed, so they can watch for symptoms and take steps to prevent further spread," the health department said.

Why you should care:

MCDPH says people who were at the locations at the listed dates and times below may have been exposed to the measles and should watch for potential symptoms:

Costco

April 3, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Wach for symptoms through April 25

20260 S. Ellsworth Rd.

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Walmart

April 4, 8:15 - 10:45 a.m.

Watch for symptoms through April 26

21055 E. Rittenhouse Rd.

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Generation Church Queen Creek at Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary

April 5, 8:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Watch for symptoms through April 27

22801 Via Del Jardin

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Dig deeper:

MCDPH says measles is a highly-infectious virus that can linger in the air for up to two hours, and 90% of unvaccinated individuals who are exposed will be infected.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Fever above 101°F

Red, watery eyes

Cough

Runny nose

A rash that is red, raised, and blotchy. The rash begins after other symptoms, usually on the face at the hairline, and moves down the body.

"Watch for symptoms, which typically appear seven to 12 days after exposure but may take up to 21 days," stated MCDPH officials.

What you can do:

For more information: https://www.maricopa.gov/2835/Measles