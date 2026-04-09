Measles case confirmed in Maricopa County, public exposure sites identified in Queen Creek
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - Health officials have confirmed a measles case in Maricopa County and have identified three locations in the East Valley where the public may have recently been exposed to the viral infection.
What they're saying:
The Maricopa County Department of Public Health said on April 9 that the case is not linked to any previous measles cases and has no known source of exposure.
"MCDPH is working closely with state and local partners to promptly notify people who may have been exposed, so they can watch for symptoms and take steps to prevent further spread," the health department said.
Why you should care:
MCDPH says people who were at the locations at the listed dates and times below may have been exposed to the measles and should watch for potential symptoms:
Costco
- April 3, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Wach for symptoms through April 25
- 20260 S. Ellsworth Rd.
- Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Walmart
- April 4, 8:15 - 10:45 a.m.
- Watch for symptoms through April 26
- 21055 E. Rittenhouse Rd.
- Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Generation Church Queen Creek at Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary
- April 5, 8:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Watch for symptoms through April 27
- 22801 Via Del Jardin
- Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Dig deeper:
MCDPH says measles is a highly-infectious virus that can linger in the air for up to two hours, and 90% of unvaccinated individuals who are exposed will be infected.
What are the symptoms of measles?
- Fever above 101°F
- Red, watery eyes
- Cough
- Runny nose
- A rash that is red, raised, and blotchy. The rash begins after other symptoms, usually on the face at the hairline, and moves down the body.
"Watch for symptoms, which typically appear seven to 12 days after exposure but may take up to 21 days," stated MCDPH officials.
What you can do:
For more information: https://www.maricopa.gov/2835/Measles
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a news release by the Maricopa County Department of Public Health on April 9.