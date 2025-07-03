Men accused of committing over 40 burglaries in Surprise

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Two men accused of stealing guns during at least 40 robberies in Surprise were arrested. (Surprise PD)

The Brief Two men accused of committing 41 burglaries in Surprise have been arrested. Police say they recovered numerous stolen items, including guns and a golf cart. Daniel Davis, 52, and 43-year-old Todd Schlarbaum were booked into jail.



Police say two men have been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries in the West Valley.

What we know:

Surprise Police say they investigated 41 burglaries involving vehicles and garages between November 2024 and last May.

Investigators say the suspects, 52-year-old Daniel Davis and 43-year-old Todd Schlarbaum, committed the burglaries by going through unlocked doors and stealing garage door remotes.

"On July 2nd, Surprise and Glendale SWAT teams executed search warrants at two different properties, covering over 25 acres and 16 structures," police said. "Investigators took both suspects into custody without incident and recovered numerous stolen items, firearms, and a stolen golf cart."

Davis and Schlarbaum were booked into jail and are each accused of over 50 counts of burglary.

What we don't know:

Police did not say where in Surprise the burglaries happened.