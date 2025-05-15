Mercedes Vega's alleged killer could face the death penalty

The Brief The man accused of killing Mercedes Vega, 22, could face the death penalty if convicted. Sencere Hayes is accused of kidnapping her, shooting her and leaving her in a burning car along the highway.



Prosecutors are officially seeking the death penalty for Sencere Hayes, the man accused of kidnapping and shooting Mercedes Vega back in 2023.

He reportedly left her in a burning car along I-10 and Tonopah to die.

What we know:

According to a recent court filing, the state says the decision was based on the cruelty of Vega’s death and his depraved motive of witness elimination.

Vega’s parents say it’s like a weight has been lifted from their shoulders. For months, they've relentlessly been pursuing justice in their daughter’s brutal murder.

Vega, 22, was last seen walking in her Tempe apartment parking garage in April 2023. Her family says she was abducted, hit over the head, and forced into a car.

Her body was later found in a burned-out car off the highway.

Sencere Hayes and Mercedes Vegas

The medical examiner's report revealed that she had been shot, had bleach in her throat, and that she died from smoke inhalation.

In its notice of intent to seek the death penalty, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office says it intends to show evidence of Vega’s emotional and physical suffering in her last moments, and that Hayes killed Vega to prevent her from testifying in a court proceeding.

Court paperwork shows Vega was on the witness list for an upcoming trial before she died.

What's next:

Hayes has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. His next hearing will be on June 3.

If he is convicted and given the death penalty, he will be among one of the youngest on Arizona’s death row.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 10, Mercedes' family said, "Anyone who knows us knows that we’ve been waiting for a long time for any justice in Mercedes case and we are so grateful that the state has decided to make her a priority and make sure that she receives the justice that she so deserves my wife and I feel like there’s been a weight lifted off of our shoulders And now we can put our trust in the justice system and now we know that we’re not the only ones fighting for her and we are grateful to Maricopa county is attorney’s office Maricopa county sheriffs office and the state of Arizona. We’re not giving up on this and to continue to get justice for her because she mattered. She matters so much and we miss her so much. we don’t like the fact that someone needs to die in order for my daughter to receive justice, but we can’t deny the fact that his crime warrants this decision made by the state of Arizona And we’re grateful the justice will happen. We thank everyone for all the prayers and the kind words and the time that they’ve taken to recognize our daughter and to make sure she wasn’t forgotten we feel like we can step back and let investigators do their jobs and prosecutors do their jobs and we don’t have to fight so hard anymore. We feel like she finally matters so the people who can do something about it and it’s a huge relief to us and with we’re regaining faith in the system."

Mercedes Vega