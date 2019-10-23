Mesa detention officers speak after they saved collapsed inmate

On Wednesday, two Mesa detention officers who revived a woman after she collapsed spoke out about what happened.

The officers say just three weeks ago, they were re-certified in CPR, and during that entire time, the training was in the back of their minds.

"We were all amazed when she sat up and she came back to life," said Jim Clary.

Jim Clary

It can be said the officers were in the right place, at the right time. They say the woman became unresponsive moments before they entered the holding cell to transport her.

"Her skin had grayed, her eyes went milky," said Clary. "It was scary. No pulse. Nothing."

The inmate was given medication, including narcan, twice. Nothing seemed to work.

"We wanted to keep her going. I did chest compressions for about three minutes, and I handed her off to other officers," said Clary.

Two other officers, including Jared Bates, performed CPR for 6.5 minutes until medics arrived and took over.

Then, a miracle, as the woman came back to life.

"She pretty much miraculously got up on her own, and even got on the gurney herself," said Clary.

"I’m glad that everything worked out," said Bates.

Jared Bates

The officers said that when the woman woke up, she had no idea what had happened, or that she wasn’t breathing for more than 10 minutes.