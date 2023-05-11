Mesa high school football player shot, killed; police make arrest

Mesa Police officials say an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a high school football player.

In a brief update, police officials say 18-year-old Peter "PJ" Clabron III is being booked into jail for his alleged involvement in the death of Jeremiah Aviles. Police did not elaborate on Clabron's alleged involvement in the deadly incident, but officials say they will release more information.

Aviles ,18, was found dead on May 7. According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 2:00 a.m. at a home near Gilbert Road and University Drive. Aviles was found dead inside the home when officers arrived.

Aviles was a student at Red Mountain High School. The school's football team posted a tribute to Aviles on Facebook, writing "Our hearts are with the Aviles family this day and always. We mourn the loss of Jeremiah’s beautiful spirit and honor his life in the days ahead."

MORE: Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (May 8-14)

Area where the shooting happened: