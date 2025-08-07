Mesa man accused of murder, child abuse in infant daughter's death

article

The Brief A Mesa man was arrested in the death of his 4-week-old daughter. The infant was found unresponsive on July 11 near Gilbert Road and University Drive. She later died at the hospital. Jonathan Enriquez, 22, is accused of first-degree murder and child abuse.



An East Valley man has been arrested in the death of his 4-week-old daughter.

What we know:

According to Mesa Police, officers just before 9 a.m. on July 11 responded to an apartment complex near Gilbert Road and University Drive for reports of a baby not breathing.

"It was reported that the baby choked while being fed a bottle," police said.

When officers got to the scene, they found an unresponsive baby girl. The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She died on July 26.

Father allegedly admitted to striking his child

Investigators say the child's father, 22-year-old Jonathan Enriquez, was alone with his daughter when she stopped breathing.

"They also discovered that the baby had other injuries in various stages of healing," police said.

During an interview with investigators, police say Enriquez admitted to hitting the child.

Enriquez was arrested and is accused of first-degree murder and child abuse. He's currently jailed on a $1 million bond.

What we don't know:

The 4-week-old girl wasn't identified.

Map of where the girl was found