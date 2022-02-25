Mesa man who spent time in Ukraine now worried about his friends as Russian invasion of the country continues

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, more stories are pouring in on the many connections between Arizona and the now war-torn country, including a Mesa man who spent time there.

Jeremiah Tenney once taught English to young students in Ukraine. He was there in 2013, at a time when tensions with Russia were beginning to build.

"It really shapes who I am today. It changed my life, and really, it is a second home for me," said Tenney.

Tenney also witnessed a few protests while teaching there, with Ukrainians demanding Russia to stay away. Nine years later, Tenney can’t help think about his former students, friends, and host-family, as Russian rockets, tanks and troops move into their country, cities, and neighborhoods.

"I’m like, why are you awake? She said it’s difficult to sleep when you hear rockets and missiles flying by your window, and her daughter is crying," said Tenney.

Tenney's Ukrainian friends urge him to spread the word that they plan to fight back in order to defend their country and democracy. They are also asking for help, as they know they can’t do it alone.

"I’m sensing a little bit of like a: ‘OK, West. Where are you? We need some help here,’' said Tenney. "I know their passion to defend what is theirs is there, and it’s very strong."

In Phoenix, a rally is set for Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the Ukrainian Cultural Center. It's part of several grassroots efforts across the country, hoping to make a difference overseas.

Related Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app