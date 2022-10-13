Mesa Police looking for new recruits from outside Arizona

In an effort to fill much-needed positions, Mesa Police is doing what they can to recruit, Including going out of state.

"We're looking for qualified candidates," said Mesa Police Detective Molly Mireles. "People who are looking to do a rewarding career."

According to officials with the East Valley police department, it is harder now to fill positions with qualified candidates, and that is why they are looking from outside Arizona to find potential officers.

"It’s kind of a difficult time for police departments all across the nation," said Det. Nik Rasheta with Mesa Police. "There’s a decline in interest in doing the job."

Det. Rasheta has spent some time recently, in Minnesota, trying to convince young men and women to join their force.

"We’re trying to find the folks who are willing to do this, and want to do this," said Det. Rasheta. "We’re branching out. We thought let’s not just recruit in Arizona. Let’s go to some other places where they may have not thought about Arizona yet"

"It’s busy right now. We’re traveling a lot," said Det. Mireles.

Det. Mireles says recruiters also just wrapped up a trip from New York as well.

The department is also using their training program, benefits and a hiring bonus to entice young officers, like Kendall Robbins.

"Mesa is like my home," said Officer Robbins. "I've found my family here. I've found my purpose here."

"I think it helps people to know that our agency, it is of the same size and caliber of the same agencies looking to recruit," said Det. Rasheta. "We have the same standards and curriculum of a larger agency, and that just puts us on the radar that way"

