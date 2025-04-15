As Michael Sullivan departs, Phoenix Police prepares for a new chief search

The Brief Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan's last day on the job is Friday, April 18. Sullivan, who was at one point considered a shoo-in for the police chief post, withdrew his name from consideration on April 8. City officials are starting a fresh search for a permanent police chief.



The Phoenix Police Department has scrapped its current search for a new police chief in order to start the process once again, after one of the final candidates withdrew from consideration.

The candidate in question, current interim police chief Michael Sullivan, was considered a shoo-in for the position.

"I think this is the right time for the department to move forward," said Interim Chief Sullivan. "This is the right time for me, personally."

Here's what to know.

Why is there a search for a new police chief?

The backstory:

Phoenix Police has been looking for a permanent police chief since 2022, when then-chief Jeri Williams announced her decision to retire.

Williams, who was named chief in 2016, announced her retirement after the Justice Department launched a widespread probe into the department to examine whether officers have been using excessive force and abusing people experiencing homelessness.

Why is Sullivan leaving the department?

What we know:

Per a statement released on April 8 by the City of Phoenix, Sullivan believes that after nearly three years in the role, it is in the best interest of the department that he steps aside.

"When I accepted this role, the department was under a Department of Justice (DOJ) Pattern and Practice investigation and facing significant challenges,"a portion of Sullivan's statement read. "Throughout my tenure, I’ve worked diligently to navigate that process while focusing on crime reduction, strengthening community trust, and building a culture of continuous improvement. I am incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made as a department and of the dedication demonstrated by our officers and staff."

What Sullivan Said:

During Sullivan's attendance of his last city council meeting as chief, he was sent off with a warm farewell.

"I’m just looking forward to taking a few months off. This is a very demanding job," Sullivan said.

Who were the other finalists in the now-scrapped search?

Dig deeper:

Besides Sullivan, the other finalists were identified as:

Phoenix Police Assistant Chief of Investigations Ed DeCastro

Mesa Police Assistant Chief Ed Wessing

Oakland, Calif. Police Deputy Chief Casey Johnson

Why is the city starting a fresh search?

What we don't know:

The reason as to why the city is starting a new search for police chief is not clear at this point.

However, city officials did say the decision to restart follows Sullivan's decision to withdraw his candidacy.

"We are committed to finding a highly qualified and capable individual who will serve as an exceptional leader for our community and our department," Phoenix City Manager Jeff Barton wrote. "The initial recruitment process provided us with valuable insights from residents and stakeholders, and we’ll use that guidance to move forward with confidence."

When will the new search start?

City officials have said that they began accepting applications for the post on April 11.

Who will serve as police chief in the meantime?

Per the statement released by city officials, Executive Assistant Chief Dennis Orender will assume the role as active police chief.

What City Officials Said:

"Chief Orender will not be a candidate for the permanent position, but will provide interim leadership as the search continues," read City of Phoenix's statement.