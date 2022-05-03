Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams to retire

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams will retire this summer, the department announced on May 3.

"After much prayer and consideration and in consultation with my family and city leadership, I have decided to make a change," Chief Williams said in a statement. "There is never a perfect time to transition but the time feels right for me now to step aside. Just like when I felt called to do this job, I also feel called right now to go in a new direction, allowing me the rare opportunity to prioritize family and explore future endeavors."

Williams has been in law enforcement for 33 years and began her career with the Phoenix Police Department in 1989. She was promoted to assistant chief before moving to California to become police chief with the Oxnard Police Department.

Williams returned to Arizona in 2016 and was named Phoenix Police chief.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams

Arizona leaders react to Williams' retirement

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego

Councilwoman Ann O'Brien

"I am saddened by the news of Chief Jeri Williams’ retirement. Although, I have only gotten to know her over this last year, there simply couldn’t be a more deserving person for retirement.

Chief Williams served her first 22 years in Phoenix and left our department as an Assistant Chief to become Chief of Police in the City of Oxnard, California. While in Oxnard, Chief Williams oversaw the successful implementation of body worn cameras and has long been a supporter of technology and outfitting our officers with every tool they need to be successful. We managed to bring her home from California in October 2016 to serve as our Police Chief.

A 32-year career in law enforcement peppered with awards and accolades. During her time in California, Chief Williams was honored as the California Assembly District 44 Woman of the Year, thanks in part to her leadership and accomplishments as Chief. Here in Phoenix, Chief Williams was honored by the AZ Centennial Legacy Project as one of Arizona’s 48 most intriguing women, again for her leadership in law enforcement. And just last year, Chief Williams was appointed to the Arizona Peace Officer Standards & Training Board.

Chief Jeri Williams blazed a trail and will leave behind her success, leadership, and knowledge for her predecessor. She’s left big shoes to fill, but I know the Phoenix Police force has some of the most outstanding individuals, and we will find a worthy replacement to carry on Jeri’s legacy. I hope Chief Williams enjoys her retirement!"

Councilmember Carlos Garcia

"Today’s announcement by Chief Jeri Williams marks a shift for our city. I want to acknowledge that Chief Williams and her family are major pillars in our community. She has led a life of public service and represented South Phoenix with dignity during her tenure.

It is no secret that the Phoenix Police Department has much work to do. While being very well-resourced, the department is still facing major challenges, including a Department of Justice investigation, and police union leadership that continues to not listen to the needs of the community and their own members.

City leadership is at a critical juncture to make the changes necessary to shift us in the right direction where we can redefine and create better public safety for all. I look forward to working alongside the community to make this possible."

Phoenix Law Enforcement Association

"On behalf of the men and women of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, we thank Chief Jeri Williams for her commitment and service to the Phoenix Police Department. As a 33-year law enforcement veteran, Chief Williams has devoted her life to protecting our community. We wish her the best in her upcoming retirement and look forward to working with city leadership during this transition."