Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologizes for alleged 2016 attack: 'I'm truly sorry'

By Amanda Geffner
Updated  May 19, 2024 9:07am MST
Entertainment
FOX 5 NY
GettyImages-1747401006.jpg article

FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest at Howard University on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" C

Expand

Sean "Diddy" Combs posted a video on Instagram on Sunday morning apologizing after a video from 2016 recently surfaced that allegedly shows him attacking his ex-girlfriend.

"It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," Diddy said. "I was f**ed up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable."

Sean "Diddy" Combs was allegedly seen assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, during a 2016 altercation – in surveillance video obtained exclusively by CNN.

Dated March 5, 2016, the video allegedly shows Combs during an incident that apparently occurred at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

RELATED: Who was Kim Porter? Diddy's ex partner, mother of 3, since passed

Video appears to show Sean 'Diddy' Combs assault

Security video appears to show Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs beating singer Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016. The video obtained by CNN and aired Friday shows Combs punching and kicking Cassie, who was his girlfriend at the time. The video closely resembles the description of a 2016 incident described in a lawsuit filed by Cassie in November that alleged beatings and sexual abuse from Combs.

Questions around Diddy's former lovers are of concern following a lawsuit alleging the mogul subjected Ventura to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.

Ventura alleged in the suit filed against the producer and music mogul in New York federal court that Combs brought her into his "ostentatious, fast-paced and drug-fueled lifestyle" not long after she met him and signed to his label when she was 19, and he was 37 in 2005.

Attorney Ben Brafman said Combs "vehemently denies" the allegations, calling them "lies." The two reached a settlement 24 hours later. 

In response to the video, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said it would be unable to charge Combs "as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted." 