Michigan State shooting victims: 2 Grosse Pointe Public Schools graduates killed

Two students killed in the Michigan State University shooting Monday were graduates of Grosse Pointe Public Schools, the district said.

Superintendent Jon Dean plans to hold a press conference to discuss the deaths at 2:30 p.m.

Dean said one victim graduated from Grosse Pointe North and the other graduated from GP South. Michigan State University Police identified one of the Grosse Pointe alum as Brian Fraser. Police said the other victim would not be identified to respect the wishes of their family.

"As a proud Spartan parent (my daughter graduated from MSU last winter) my heart broke last night when I learned of the shooting at MSU. Unfortunately, I am writing to you today to share that this tragedy is impacting GPPSS even more closely," Superintendent Jon Dean wrote in a letter to parents.

The school district said it has its mental health team at both high schools Tuesday to help students cope.

The Michigan Beta Chapter of Phi Delta Theta at MSU said Fraser was president of the fraternity.

"As the leader of his chapter, Brian was a great friend to his Phi Delt brothers, the Greek community at Michigan State, and those he interacted with on campus. Phi Delta Theta sends its deepest condolences to the Fraser family, the Michigan Beta Chapter, and all those who loved Brian as they mourn their loss," the organization wrote on Facebook.

Three victims were killed when Anthony McRae opened fire in Berkey Hall and the MSU Union. The third victim has been identified as Alexandria Verner, a 2020 graduate of Clawson High School.

Five other students who were shot remain hospitalized in critical condition.