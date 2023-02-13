Michigan State University shooting timeline: What we know as police search for shooter

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
High Wind Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
High Wind Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Southeast Yuma County, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Michigan State University shooting timeline: What we know as police search for shooter

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Updated 9:40PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

EAST LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - An active shooter is still on the loose at Michigan State University after at least eight people were shot, three fatally, Monday night in East Lansing.

People on and near the campus should shelter in place while police look for the active shooter. MSU Police Chief Chris Rozman said there has been a lot of false information posted online that is not accurate. 

Details are still sparse as police search for the shooter and work to secure the campus. Here is what is currently confirmed:

MSU shooting timeline:

  • 8:18 p.m. – Shots fired calls received after a shooting inside Berkey Hall on the northern boundary of campus. Victims were found at Berkey Hall. The scene moved to the nearby MSU Union, where more shooting victims were found.
  • 9:16 p.m. – Police first reported that the shooter is believed to be on foot.
  • 9:26 p.m. – Police reported a second shooting scene at IM East.
  • 9:34 p.m. – IM East was being secured. Police report they believe there is one shooter. They are described as a shorter Black male wearing red shoes, a jean jacket, and a baseball cap. 
  • 10:10 p.m. – Victims being transported to Sparrow Hospital. Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have been cleared and secured.
  • 10:26 p.m. – Police say all campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including athletics, classes, and all campus-related activities. Students should not report to campus Tuesday.East Lansing Public Schools notified parents of students that the K-12 schools in the district will be closed Tuesday.
  • 11 p.m. – MSU Police Chief Chris Rozman says at least five people have been shot.
  • 11:36 p.m. – Police confirm three people are dead in addition to the five hurt.
  • 12 a.m. Tuesday – Press conference scheduled.

During a press conference at 11 p.m. Monday, Michigan State Police confirmed that at least five people have been shot on the East Lansing campus. The shooter is still at large.

Law enforcement officers from around the state have headed to MSU to assist as police continue to tell people to get to a safe place.

"I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University. The Michigan State Police along with MSU police local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted Monday night.

