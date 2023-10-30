Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee boy's body in dumpster; 2 charged

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
IMG_4761-1.jpg article

David Pietura

MILWAUKEE - Charges are now filed against two people in connection with the death of 5-year-old Prince McCree, whose body was found in a dumpster hear Hawley and Vliet on Thursday, Oct. 26. 

The accused are 27-year-old David Pietura and a 15-year-old (not named or pictured) – both of Milwaukee. They each face the following criminal counts: 

  • First-degree intentional homicide (Pietura and 15-year-old)
  • Physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing death (Pietura and 15-year-old)
  • Hiding a corpse (Pietura and 15-year-old)
  • First-degree recklessly endangering safety, 3 counts (15-year-old)

FOX6 News looked at police documents that listed a 27-year-old man taken into custody for resisting arrest and obstruction roughly four hours before McCree's body was found. The 15-year-old was arrested for homicide roughly an hour and 23 minutes after police found McCree's body. 

IMG_1192.jpg

Police presence near Hawley and Vliet, Milwaukee

McCree was last seen near 54th and Meinecke in Milwaukee and reported missing Wednesday night. His body was found around 9 a.m. Thursday morning near Hawley and Vliet – roughly a mile from where he was last seen.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser was established for McCree's family.

This is a developing story.