Milwaukee boy's body in dumpster; 2 charged

Charges are now filed against two people in connection with the death of 5-year-old Prince McCree, whose body was found in a dumpster hear Hawley and Vliet on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The accused are 27-year-old David Pietura and a 15-year-old (not named or pictured) – both of Milwaukee. They each face the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide (Pietura and 15-year-old)

Physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing death (Pietura and 15-year-old)

Hiding a corpse (Pietura and 15-year-old)

First-degree recklessly endangering safety, 3 counts (15-year-old)

FOX6 News looked at police documents that listed a 27-year-old man taken into custody for resisting arrest and obstruction roughly four hours before McCree's body was found. The 15-year-old was arrested for homicide roughly an hour and 23 minutes after police found McCree's body.

Police presence near Hawley and Vliet, Milwaukee

McCree was last seen near 54th and Meinecke in Milwaukee and reported missing Wednesday night. His body was found around 9 a.m. Thursday morning near Hawley and Vliet – roughly a mile from where he was last seen.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser was established for McCree's family.

This is a developing story.