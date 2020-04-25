Missing 80-year-old Phoenix man found safe in Texas

article

A missing 80-year-old Phoenix man was found safe in Texas Saturday after he went missing Thursday.

"Mr. Lallum was located in Texas by the Texas Highway Patrol and is in good health," the Department of Public Safety said.

Edgar Lallum was last seen near 27th Street and Utopia Road, and police say he is likely driving a brown 1987 Lincoln Town Car with license plate WC8SR3.

Family members say he has a medical condition that makes him seem confused or disoriented.

Lallum is 5'7" and 180 pounds. He was last seen with a blue shirt and gray athletic pants.

If anyone has any information, please call Phoenix PD's Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or (602) 262-6141 after hours.