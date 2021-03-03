Mohave County Sheriff’s Office: At least 2 dead after residential fire

article

At least two people are dead following a residential fire in a rural area of northwestern Arizona, Mohave County authorities said on March 3.

The remains were found after firefighters extinguished the fire reported Tuesday night in the Valle Vista area about 20 miles northeast of Kingman, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The cause of the fire and causes of deaths were under investigation and the identities of those who died weren’t immediately established, the office said.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the fire involved a house or some other type of structure.

The Northern Arizona Fire District and the Kingman Fire Department responded to the fire in the Valle Vista area when it was reported at approximately 10 p.m.

Anyone with information should contact the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 or call 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#21-008102.

