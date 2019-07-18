Mom of 3 killed in apparent murder-suicide by man she met on dating app, family says

A Nevada woman was killed in an apparent murder-suicide that involved a man her family said she'd met on a dating app.

Juliane Kellner, 42, and Victor Crisan, 39, were found dead in an apartment in Henderson on July 10. Authorities said Kellner died of a gunshot wound to the chest and believe Crisan then turned the gun on himself, according to affiliate Fox 5 in Las Vegas.

Kellner was last seen on June 28, her family told Fox 5. Her friends found her cellphone and abandoned car in the parking lot of the apartment complex, but it was two weeks before her body was found inside one of the units.

Her 21-year-old son Brandon Wilt said his mother had moved from Florida to Las Vegas in December 2017 in an attempt to turn her life around after a yearlong course in a drug rehab program.

"She was succeeding, she got a great job, she got a car, her license back," her son told Fox 5.

Wilt told Fox 5 that his mother met Crisan on the dating app Plenty of Fish and that they'd been dating for about a month.

He also said the coroner's office told him he wasn't allowed to see his mother "because of the condition of her body."

Advertisement

Kellner leaves behind her son as well as two twin 15-year-old daughters.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family with funeral costs.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.