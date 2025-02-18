Expand / Collapse search

Mom pleads for help in search for missing teen; dramatic rescue along East Valley freeway | Nightly Roundup

Published  February 18, 2025 6:57pm MST
PHOENIX - From a mother's plea for help after her child went missing from a facility in Phoenix to a dramatic scene that unfolded along a stretch of the US 60 in the East Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

1. Mother pleads for help in search for missing Phoenix teen

Alex Procknow, 17, went missing from Youth Development Institute in Phoenix on the night of Valentine's Day, and his mother is pleading with the community to help find him.

2. Latest in A$AP Rocky trial

The rapper, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, was charged in August 2022 for his role in a violent confrontation with former friend A$AP Relli.

3. Dramatic rescue along US 60

Officer Brian Larison had to smash a window before he and an off-duty firefighter could reach a woman trapped in a burning car on U.S. 60.

4. Footprint Center is no more as venue looks for new naming partner

The Suns confirmed that they are seeking a new arena naming partner. In the meantime, Footprint Center will temporarily be called PHX Arena.

5. Ballot counting bill supported by GOP state lawmakers vetoed by Gov. Hobbs

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has vetoed a bill that GOP lawmakers in the state legislature claim will allow for faster election results.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Tuesday will look very similar to Monday, with the high temperature again reaching around 77 degrees in Phoenix.

