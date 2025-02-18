Mom pleads for help in search for missing teen; dramatic rescue along East Valley freeway | Nightly Roundup

article

From a mother's plea for help after her child went missing from a facility in Phoenix to a dramatic scene that unfolded along a stretch of the US 60 in the East Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

1. Mother pleads for help in search for missing Phoenix teen

Featured article

2. Latest in A$AP Rocky trial

Featured article

3. Dramatic rescue along US 60

Featured article

4. Footprint Center is no more as venue looks for new naming partner

Featured article

5. Ballot counting bill supported by GOP state lawmakers vetoed by Gov. Hobbs

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight