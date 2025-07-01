Monarch Fire: Some residents near Wickenburg should be ready to evacuate

The Brief The Monarch Fire has burned an estimated 100 acres five miles southeast of Wickenburg. Some residents have been placed on "SET" status. The fire sparked on July 1. Its cause is unknown.



Some residents northwest of Phoenix should be prepared to evacuate due to a new wildfire.

What we know:

The Monarch Fire sparked on July 1 five miles southeast of Wickenburg. It has burned an estimated 100 acres. Officials say winds in the area are forecast to be up to 45 mph on Tuesday afternoon.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says multiple resources, including air attacks, are being deployed to fight the fire.

Residents in Rio Vista Hills to Saguaro Blossom Lane, on both sides of the U.S. 60, including Wickenburg and Allah, are in "SET" status.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Monarch Fire sparked on July 1 and is burning five miles southeast of Wickenburg. (ADOT)

U.S. 60 blocked

Due to the fire, the right lane of the U.S. 60 between mileposts 115-17 is closed.

"The fire has crossed the railroad tracks which have been shut down," officials said. "Arizona Department of Transportation has closed one lane southbound on US Hwy 60. Please drive slowly and give emergency responders space working along the road."

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Map of where the fire is burning