Monsoon storm rips roof off Phoenix home, displacing a family

A short but intense storm on Tuesday, July 22, caused severe damage to a Phoenix home near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road, leaving a grandmother and her grandson with autism without a place to call home.

What they're saying:

The storm ripped the roof off the Chrisco family's home, which then fell onto their car. Part of the air conditioning unit was also torn off, hitting vehicles before landing on the ground.

Frances Chrisco, who has lived in the home for 40 years, was inside with her grandson, Anthony, when the strong winds hit.

"It really got bad when the wind started blowing. It was so hard that I thought the rain and wind was going to break the windows," she said.

The situation worsened when she witnessed her roof being torn off.

"I went to the garage to get a bucket to put it so it doesn't ruin the carpet and I saw it go over the garage, and it was loud," Chrisco recounted.

The damage extended inside, with the ceiling in the kitchen collapsing first, exposing the interior to the elements. The kitchen, living room, and garage all sustained damage, and water soaked furniture and personal belongings.

"I just got really scared about it and I got soaking wet," her grandson, Anthony Chrisco, said.

What's next:

Thankfully, no one was injured, and the family is currently staying in a hotel.

"It's very hard. I wonder what I'm going to do next. Like I said, I don't have anything in there. Everything is going to be thrown out basically," Chrisco said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the family as they navigate the coming months without their home.

Map of the area where the family's home is at