Mother struggles to stay strong for family after losing son to gun violence

A Phoenix mother has been put through two weeks of complete agony after she lost her teenage son to gun violence on Christmas morning.

The suspect is in jail and FOX 10 learned new details about how DNA evidence from the suspect's clothing left at the scene helped detectives solve this case.

The suspect, Timothy Bell, 30, is a homeless man with a criminal record and police say he stole the gun in an armed robbery before using it to kill 18-year-old Tyler Cardiel.

"My last memory is seeing him on a road in the cold for ten hours," his mother, Monique Cardiel says. It's an image she will never be able to shake, seeing her son's lifeless body in the road.

She says her son's walk home from the Circle K he worked at near 83rd and Glenrosa avenues was routine, but on Christmas morning around 6:30 a.m., police say Bell was laying on the ground and saw Cardiel walk toward him.

Advertisement

Bell shot him several times, police say.

"My job as his mother was to protect him and I just didn't. I feel like I let him down," Cardiel expressed.

Tyler Cardiel

Surveillance video from the same morning around 3 a.m. shows the suspect go into the same Circle K Cardiel worked at. Bell hangs outside of the store, goes back in, but leaves before Cardiel's shift ends.

Moments after the shooting, police say a witness spotted Bell taking off a purple sweater, knit hat, black facemask and dark shirt as he ran away.

Five days later, officers responded to a suicide attempt and found Bell with a gunshot wound to the head. They recovered the handgun and determined the cartridges matched the casings at the scene of Cardiel's death.

"The first thing I thought was he didn't die to the gunshot to his head, but my son did," Cardiel's mother said.

In an interview with police, they say Bell admitted to killing Cardiel and felt rage being homeless in the rain. Detectives also learned Bell allegedly stole the gun from someone two days before Cardiel's murder.

After losing her first-born to gun violence, Cardiel says it's time for a change. "We need to move. His brother is completely devastated and he asks every night 'is he really gone?' And I have to try to be strong for him and I don't know how 'cause I'm falling apart."

Bell is booked at the Lower Buckeye Jail, accused of second-degree murder and armed robbery. His bond is $1 million.

His criminal record includes convictions for theft, weapons misconduct and drug offenses.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)