Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Police investigate homicide in west Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head near 83rd Avenue and Indian School on Christmas Day.

Officers say they received a call about someone with a gun in the area at 6:30 A.M. on Friday.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head. He was prnounced dead at the scene.

Police are still working to determine a suspect and a motive in this case. The identity of the victim was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.