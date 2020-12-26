Man found dead near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road

Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head near 83rd Avenue and Indian School on Christmas Day.

Officers say they received a call about someone with a gun in the area at 6:30 A.M. on Friday.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head. He was prnounced dead at the scene.

Police are still working to determine a suspect and a motive in this case. The identity of the victim was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

