Phoenix PD searches for Christmas Day murder suspect, surveillance video released

Police need your help in finding the suspect involved in a Christmas Day murder.

The victim, 18-year-old Tyler Cardiel, was shot and killed while walking home from work.

Tyler's mother, Monique Cardiel, says she did not want him to work on Christmas Eve, but she never expected to find out he would be murdered.

He comforted his mother before heading to the Circle K gas station near north 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road. He had to work an overnight shift and was saving up for his own truck.

"I just hugged him and told him I loved him and be safe. He said okay and he walked out the door and he normally doesn't hug me goodbye," said Monique.

Advertisement

That would be the last time she saw her son alive.

"I'm so grateful for that hug."

Early Christmas morning, Phoenix Police found Tyler, who was shot to death. They say the suspect confronted Tyler during his walk home.

Five days later, we now have surveillance video of the suspect, who was seen wearing a purple hoodie walking into the Circle K.

Murder suspect seen on surveillance video at the Circle K store near 83rd Ave. and Camelback Rd. on Dec. 25, 2020. (Phoenix Police Dept.)

"It hurts more now that I've seen an actual face of somebody that is the suspect. I feel like a lot more pain than I did these past few days because now it's real, but it also brings a little bit of hope because there's a suspect," said Monique.

Police say no detail is too small and they're hoping the community can help identify the suspect, who is believed to be armed.

Monique describes her son as a hard working young man who usually stayed home and planned to go to college. His goals and dreams were taken away. She has a message for the suspected killer.

Tyler Cardiel

"I don't know what my son did to you that was so wrong to make you feel like you had to do this to him.. but please just find a way in your heart to just come forward please."

If you have any information about this case, you're urged to call the Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.