Mother visits 18-month-old son through window as COVID-19 limits visitations

Imagine not being able to get close to your own child.

Well that’s the reality for a Chandler mom. Her son is medically vulnerable and in a pediatric care facility, which means no visitors and a lot of heartache.

For the past month, peering through the window has been the only way Elizabeth Richards has been able to see her son Stetson.

Birth complications led to Stetson being diagnosed with cerebral palsy. He’s 18-months-old now.

“I mean it’s definitely really hard seeing my 18-month old-son through a window," Richards said.

COVID-19 has placed limits on visitations at care facilities.

Richards is a single mom who says her son requires a ventilator. She hasn’t held him for 4 weeks.

“It’s weird, he’s not at the hospital, I can’t see him. I don’t want him to be sick enough to go to the hospital, but when he’s there I can see him,” Richards said.

She is a restaurant worker, laid off and unable to qualify for state benefits while waiting on federal benefits. An added setback she hopes can be eased soon.

“I just hope pediatric care facilities should at least allow parents and guardians to visit. Kids shouldn’t have to go through this alone," Richards said.

There hasn’t been any indication from state officials yet about possible changes to visitation restrictions, but we could get more clarity on what changes, if any, are coming as we get closer to the stay-at-home order deadline on April 30.