Mother's Day: Downtown Phoenix group offering free purses for moms

A Phoenix area organization is working to make sure mothers feel loved and beautiful this Mother's Day.

Nourish Phoenix, which is located near Downtown, serves the community every day of the year, but they are putting on a special effort this Mother's Day. Volunteers have been busy packing 500 purses with make-up, perfume, jewelry, and much more, and the purses are available for mothers to pick up, free of charge.

"Every mom wants to feel pampered," said Nourish Phoenix Executive Director Beth Fiorenza. "We take care of everyone else and not ourselves, so hopefully, there is something in the purse that they'll love."

This year's drive has an added bonus. Thanks to Blossom Beauty College, moms are getting pampered with a free haircut and make-up. Claudia is a student at the college, and she said as a busy mother, she knows how difficult it is to get to the salon.

Claudia said giving back to other mothers is the most rewarding.

"It's just a simple haircut, but for some people, they don't have the money or time," said Claudia. "When you see them when they're done, it just brings so much joy."

The organization collects items year round for this event, and is always looking for volunteers. As for the purses, mothers can pick them up on May 9.