Motorcycle crash in Phoenix kills man: PD

The Brief A 21-year-old man has died following a crash involving his motorcycle in Phoenix on Aug. 26. The crash happened in the area of 22nd Street and Campbell Avenue. Police say impairment was not a factor in the deadly incident.



Phoenix Police have identified a man who died following a crash late Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

According to a statement released on Aug. 27, officers responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and a sedan at around 5:22 p.m. on Aug. 26, in the area of 22nd Street and Campbell Avenue.

"As officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male motorcycle driver, identified as Camden Allen Riedy, in critical condition," read a portion of the statement.

Police say Riedy, 21, died after he was taken to the hospital. The sedan driver, identified only as a woman, remained on the scene.

"There were no signs of impairment," investigators wrote.

What they're saying:

"Preliminary information suggests Camden made an unsafe pass on the right while traveling westbound on Campbell Avenue and utilized the bike lane. The driver, an adult woman, was traveling westbound on Campbell Avenue, approaching 22nd Street, and attempting to make a right turn," read a portion of the statement.

What's next:

An investigation remains ongoing, according to Phoenix Police.

Area where the crash happened