Motorcyclist dies after head-on collision with dump truck in Cordes Lakes

A man from Cordes Lakes in Yavapai County died following a collision near Antelope Road and Thunderbird Trail.

On Sept. 23 around 11:45 a.m., deputies were responded to the scene after a caller told them a motorcyclist lost control and collided head-on with a truck.

"The driver of the involved trash truck stated he was west on Antelope Road and saw a motorcycle moving in a south/easterly direction towards him. The rider appeared to lose control and collided with the front of his truck," stated Dwight D'Evelyn of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. "Another witness confirmed the statement indicating the rider went left of center, or the wrong way on Antelope Road, before colliding with the truck."

Deputies say the rider, identified as 34-year-old Troy Redmond, was not wearing a helmet. He was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to investigators, preliminary findings indicate speed and failure to control the motorcycle are factors in this case.

The truck driver's name was not released.