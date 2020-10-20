Motorcyclist fighting for his life after being struck by Glendale driver

A motorcyclist was struck by a driver in Glendale the night of Tuesday, Oct. 20, and he's now fighting for his life.

Police say it happened near Bell Road and 73rd Avenue.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

West Bell Road is closed in both directions between 69th and 75th avenues throughout the investigation.

No further information is available.