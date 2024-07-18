Expand / Collapse search
Motorcyclist flees from Arizona troopers for nearly 70 miles, then is arrested at a casino

By
Updated  July 18, 2024 6:55pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona motorcyclist flees for nearly 70 miles

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A motorcyclist who fled from Arizona DPS Troopers on June 16 was arrested at a casino and the agency released footage of the whole ordeal.

On July 18, DPS posted a video of the incident while the driver, Michael S. Khoury, 21, refused to stop for troopers. He was allegedly speeding and recklessly driving for 67 miles.

Overhead footage from Mesa Police's Falcon helicopter shows Khoury weaving in and out of traffic.

"He fled at a high speed, ran red lights, nearly struck other motorists and a light rail train, and drove the wrong way on city streets," DPS said. "The suspect also narrowly avoided collisions with law enforcement vehicles several times."

Khoury got off and on highways several times. Finally, he got off of I-10 at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and drove into the parking garage of Wild Horse Pass Resort & Casino.

DPS Troopers, along with officers from the Gila River Police Department and casino security, went into the casino and found Khoury sitting just outside of one of the casino exits.

Khoury is accused of flight from law enforcement, endangerment and reckless driving.