Multiple juveniles arrested after assaults on nurses, Chandler officers at behavioral health facility

The Brief Chandler Police responded to a large disturbance involving dozens of juvenile patients at Oasis Behavioral Health after 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, where a nurse was assaulted. Around three hours later, juvenile patients forced their way into a locked medication room, damaged a dispensing machine, accessed controlled substances, and assaulted a nurse and another staff member. Two officers were assaulted while attempting to stop the disturbance, and 278 general offense reports have been filed at the facility in 2026.



Multiple patients at a Chandler behavioral health facility were arrested following back-to-back violent incidents where nurses and officers were assaulted.

First Incident:

Chandler Police responded to a large disturbance involving dozens of juvenile patients at Oasis Behavioral Health just after 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4. According to officers, the juveniles were "acting disorderly" and had assaulted a nurse.

One of the juveniles who police identified as being responsible was taken into custody on an aggravated assault charge.

Second Incident:

Around three hours later, at roughly 10:30 p.m., another incident at the facility occurred, as officers were continuing their initial investigation.

"Several juvenile patients forced their way into a locked medication room, damaging a dispensing machine and gaining access to controlled substances," Chandler PD said. A nurse and another staff member were assaulted.

Since several patients ingested medicine, they were treated by fire personnel and taken to a nearby hospital.

Two of the juveniles responsible for this incident were booked into juvenile detention, while the Department of Child Safety was notified, according to officials.

Dig deeper:

Two officers with the Chandler Police Department were assaulted as they attempted to stop the disturbance. Two juveniles were arrested and booked on aggravated assault charges.

By the numbers:

In 2026, police said there have been 278 general offense reports at this Chandler facility after these incidents.