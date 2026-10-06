Multiple juveniles arrested after assaults on nurses, Chandler officers at behavioral health facility
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Multiple patients at a Chandler behavioral health facility were arrested following back-to-back violent incidents where nurses and officers were assaulted.
First Incident:
Chandler Police responded to a large disturbance involving dozens of juvenile patients at Oasis Behavioral Health just after 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4. According to officers, the juveniles were "acting disorderly" and had assaulted a nurse.
One of the juveniles who police identified as being responsible was taken into custody on an aggravated assault charge.
Second Incident:
Around three hours later, at roughly 10:30 p.m., another incident at the facility occurred, as officers were continuing their initial investigation.
"Several juvenile patients forced their way into a locked medication room, damaging a dispensing machine and gaining access to controlled substances," Chandler PD said. A nurse and another staff member were assaulted.
Since several patients ingested medicine, they were treated by fire personnel and taken to a nearby hospital.
Two of the juveniles responsible for this incident were booked into juvenile detention, while the Department of Child Safety was notified, according to officials.
Dig deeper:
Two officers with the Chandler Police Department were assaulted as they attempted to stop the disturbance. Two juveniles were arrested and booked on aggravated assault charges.
By the numbers:
In 2026, police said there have been 278 general offense reports at this Chandler facility after these incidents.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Chandler Police Department.