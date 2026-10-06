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Multiple juveniles arrested after assaults on nurses, Chandler officers at behavioral health facility

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 6, 2026 6:43 PM MST
Published October 6, 2026 6:43 PM MST

The Brief

    • Chandler Police responded to a large disturbance involving dozens of juvenile patients at Oasis Behavioral Health after 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, where a nurse was assaulted.
    • Around three hours later, juvenile patients forced their way into a locked medication room, damaged a dispensing machine, accessed controlled substances, and assaulted a nurse and another staff member.
    • Two officers were assaulted while attempting to stop the disturbance, and 278 general offense reports have been filed at the facility in 2026.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Multiple patients at a Chandler behavioral health facility were arrested following back-to-back violent incidents where nurses and officers were assaulted.

First Incident:

Chandler Police responded to a large disturbance involving dozens of juvenile patients at Oasis Behavioral Health just after 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.  According to officers, the juveniles were "acting disorderly" and had assaulted a nurse.

One of the juveniles who police identified as being responsible was taken into custody on an aggravated assault charge.

Second Incident:

Around three hours later, at roughly 10:30 p.m., another incident at the facility occurred, as officers were continuing their initial investigation. 

"Several juvenile patients forced their way into a locked medication room, damaging a dispensing machine and gaining access to controlled substances," Chandler PD said. A nurse and another staff member were assaulted.

Since several patients ingested medicine, they were treated by fire personnel and taken to a nearby hospital. 

Two of the juveniles responsible for this incident were booked into juvenile detention, while the Department of Child Safety was notified, according to officials. 

Dig deeper:

Two officers with the Chandler Police Department were assaulted as they attempted to stop the disturbance. Two juveniles were arrested and booked on aggravated assault charges. 

By the numbers:

In 2026, police said there have been 278 general offense reports at this Chandler facility after these incidents. 

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Chandler Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyChandlerNews