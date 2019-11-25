Multiple people injured in wrong-way crash on I-17 north of Phoenix

Firefighters say multiple people were injured in an overnight wrong-way crash north of Phoenix.

According to Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical, the wrong-way crash happened on northbound Interstate 17 near Bumble Bee Road.

Firefighters say several people were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Northbound I-17 was closed overnight for several hours due to the crash, but it has been reopened.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has not released any information on the crash.