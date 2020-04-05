Multiple people shot after argument breaks out, Phoenix Police say

article

Phoenix Police Officers responded to three shooting reports Sunday night within minutes of each other, and they are all related, the department said.

The shooting happened in the area of 1600 West Papago Street around 6 p.m. when two groups of people got into a verbal altercation then shots were fired.

The victims then left the area and were found at different locations.

The first victim was found near 1600 West Sonora Street, the second drove to the hospital and the third victim was found near 1st Avenue and Washington Street.

There is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.

Advertisement

We will update this story when more information is available.