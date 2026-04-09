Nancy Guthrie latest updates; 'Game of Thrones' actor dies l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Thursday, April 9, 2026. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)
From the latest news on the search for Nancy Guthrie to the death of an actor known for his role in "Game of Thrones," here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 9.
1. Latest on Nancy Guthrie case
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Thursday marks Day 68 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy disappeared from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1, and authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.
2. Do you recognize him?
Banner Health is making an urgent plea to help identify an unknown crash victim who has been hospitalized since January.
3. Deadly west Phoenix shooting investigation
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A woman was found shot to death on April 9 near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road, police said.
4. What is the Selective Service System?
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A new rule passed by Congress will automatically register eligible men in the Selective Service, or military draft system, instead of requiring them to register themselves.
5. ‘Game of Thrones’ actor dies
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Actor and writer Michael Patrick has died.
A look at today's weather
We're staying warm on Thursday across Arizona. In the Valley, we'll see a high temperature of about 97 degrees.
Click here for full forecast