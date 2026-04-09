Nancy Guthrie latest updates; 'Game of Thrones' actor dies l Morning News Brief

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From the latest news on the search for Nancy Guthrie to the death of an actor known for his role in "Game of Thrones," here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 9.

1. Latest on Nancy Guthrie case

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2. Do you recognize him?

3. Deadly west Phoenix shooting investigation

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4. What is the Selective Service System?

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5. ‘Game of Thrones’ actor dies

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