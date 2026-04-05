Suspected drunk driver crashes into Cave Creek Bike Week, hospitalizing several

The Brief A suspected drunk driver crashed into Cave Creek Bike Week festivities on Friday night, striking another truck, eight motorcycles, and three pedestrians. Two victims were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while another driver involved suffered a mild concussion. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported signs of impairment in the suspect, but has not yet confirmed specific charges or victim updates.



A suspected drunk driver crashed into the festivities at Cave Creek Bike Week, sending multiple people to the hospital, according to Maricopa County deputies.

What we know:

The crash happened on April 3, the first night of the week-long event, when a Chevrolet pickup truck driver was traveling on the wrong side of Cave Creek Road.

The driver hit a stopped GMC truck, eight motorcycles that were parked along a fence, and three pedestrians.

Deputies said there were signs of alcohol impairment in the suspected drunk driver.

What they're saying:

The man struck by the suspected driver was back out at Cave Creek Bike Week on April 5.

"I looked in front of me and I saw the C10 coming head on at me at what looked like to me 45 mph," said Luke Hurst, who was hit by the driver. "I put my foot on the brakes and just braced myself, that was pretty much it. I remember staring at his face. It was super weird, I can't get his face out of my head."

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Dig deeper:

Hurst said he went to the emergency room that night and has a mild concussion. Two other victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries— one with a head injury and the other with a head injury and a "significant abdominal laceration," deputies said.

What we don't know:

FOX 10 reached out to MCSO to see if the suspected drunk driver would face any charges and for an update on the conditions of the victims, but they did not release that information.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.