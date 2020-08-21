Expand / Collapse search
National Zoo's Mei Xiang gives birth to giant panda cub

Published 
News
FOX 5 DC
article

Mei Xiang (National Zoo)

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The Smithsonian National Zoo is welcoming a brand new addition today! 

Mei Xiang gave birth to a precious giant panda cub at 6:35 p.m. Friday, according to zoo officials. She is currently caring for her newborn attentively. 

"Positive mothering behaviors include nursing her cub and cuddling it close," the zoo shared on Twitter.

Earlier this week, veterinarians at the zoo said they spotted a kicking and swimming fetus during Mei Xiang's ultrasound. They first detected tissue consistent with fetal development last Friday.

Mei Xiang has already given birth to three cubs: Tai Shan, Bao Bao and Bei Bei. All three cubs were moved to China at age four as part of the Zoo's cooperative breeding agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association.