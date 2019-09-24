Need a Halloween costume idea? You can dress up as a can of White Claw this year

We definitely saw this coming.

If you need a fresh costume idea for Halloween, you can now go as your favorite hard seltzer. An Etsy shop is selling a White Claw Halloween costume dress, which comes in five different flavors so you can wear your favorite.

White Claw became the unofficial drink of summer 2019 and reportedly saw triple-digit sales growth in the past year.

The White Claw Halloween costumes come in a variety of flavors, so you can pick your favorite. (Photo credit: TheGlitterPharm / Etsy & Kristen Norman/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The drink was introduced by Mark Anthony Brands, the maker of Mike's Hard Lemonade, in 2016 and boasts only 100 calories and 2 carbs per 12-ounce can.

The beverage has become so wildly popular that the company can’t even keep it stocked on store shelves. Similarly, the Etsy shop is currently on hold due to receiving so many orders, but those interested can sign up for updates on when the shop is back.

Meanwhile, Taco Bell is also heating up the Halloween costume runway with its own hot sauce and other flavorful get-ups collection. Costumes range from colorful hot sauce packet tunics to Cheesy Gordita Crunch and 7-layer Burrito outfits.

