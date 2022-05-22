Noise dispute between neighbors turns deadly in Phoenix, police say

Two neighbors in Phoenix got into a fight on May 22 over a noise complaint, and one of them ended up dead, police say.

At around 11:30 a.m. near I-17 and Ocotillo Road, Sgt. Philip Krynsky says two men came out of their homes with guns, upset over the loud noise being made.

Nicasio Yzagere, 33, was shot, and he was found inside an apartment. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

"The officers located and detained the man who was identified by witnesses as the shooter. He was taken into custody with no incident and cooperated with the investigation. Detectives responded to investigate the incident by speaking to witnesses, processing the crime scene, developing leads and interviewing the shooter. Currently, no arrests have been made, however, the investigation remains active," Krynsky said.