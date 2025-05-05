New details emerge in deadly north Phoenix stabbing

The Brief We're learning more about a deadly stabbing that happened in north Phoenix on May 2. New documents explain why the suspect reportedly stabbed the victim.



Details are emerging about a deadly stabbing in north Phoenix on May 2.

What we know:

Police arrested 38-year-old Daniel Kohls after he reportedly admitted to stabbing his girlfriend's father to death, 73-year-old Jack Olsen.

The stabbing happened at a home near SR 51 and Bell Road around 11:45 a.m.

According to new court documents, he told police he was upset at how Olsen had been treating his girlfriend.

Investigators say Kohls stabbed Olsen multiple times with two different knives. When he got in the shower to clean off, his girlfriend called 911 to report what had happened.

Kohls was charged with first-degree murder.

Daniel Kohls

Map of where the incident happened: