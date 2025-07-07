New details on Yuma man's drowning; deadly bee attack in Scottsdale | Nightly Roundup

article
From a man dying while heroically saving his nephews in Yuma, to a deadly bee attack in Scottsdale on Monday morning, here are tonight's top stories.
1. 1 dead following bee attack in Scottsdale: PD
Featured
Police in Scottsdale are investigating after a bee attack resulted in the death of one person.
2. Arizona dog stays with its owner who died in a remote desert area
Featured
A dog was rescued in the remote Cochise County desert after being found with its deceased owner. "This truly shows the devotion and love a pet has for their person," the search and rescue team said.
3. Costco issues recall for several items, urges consumers not to use them
Featured
The recalls cover a variety of products including tires, air conditioners, and exercise equipment.
4. Yuma man drowns while rescuing his nephews in Colorado River, YCSO says
Featured
A man drowned Saturday in the Colorado River after trying to save his two nephews. Jeffrey Brady, 51, was found dead after going underwater near Hidden Shores Resort.
5. Texas flooding: At least 100 people dead, several girls still missing
Featured
The death toll from the July 4th weekend flooding in Central Texas stands at 104. Kerr County is reporting 84 deaths with at least 10 girls from Camp Mystic still missing.