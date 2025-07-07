Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Deer Valley, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonopah Desert, North Phoenix/Glendale, Central Phoenix, West Pinal County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, San Carlos, East Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Aguila Valley
8
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Central La Paz, Parker Valley, Kofa, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Yuma County
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Globe/Miami, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, Superior, Cave Creek/New River, Tonto Basin, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Heat Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Flood Advisory
from MON 6:19 PM MST until MON 8:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

New details on Yuma man's drowning; deadly bee attack in Scottsdale | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  July 7, 2025 5:47pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From a man dying while heroically saving his nephews in Yuma, to a deadly bee attack in Scottsdale on Monday morning, here are tonight's top stories.

1. 1 dead following bee attack in Scottsdale: PD

Police in Scottsdale are investigating after a bee attack resulted in the death of one person.

2. Arizona dog stays with its owner who died in a remote desert area

A dog was rescued in the remote Cochise County desert after being found with its deceased owner. "This truly shows the devotion and love a pet has for their person," the search and rescue team said.

3. Costco issues recall for several items, urges consumers not to use them

The recalls cover a variety of products including tires, air conditioners, and exercise equipment.

4. Yuma man drowns while rescuing his nephews in Colorado River, YCSO says

A man drowned Saturday in the Colorado River after trying to save his two nephews. Jeffrey Brady, 51, was found dead after going underwater near Hidden Shores Resort.

5. Texas flooding: At least 100 people dead, several girls still missing

The death toll from the July 4th weekend flooding in Central Texas stands at 104. Kerr County is reporting 84 deaths with at least 10 girls from Camp Mystic still missing.

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews