New details on Yuma man's drowning; deadly bee attack in Scottsdale | Nightly Roundup

article

From a man dying while heroically saving his nephews in Yuma, to a deadly bee attack in Scottsdale on Monday morning, here are tonight's top stories.

1. 1 dead following bee attack in Scottsdale: PD

Featured article

2. Arizona dog stays with its owner who died in a remote desert area

Featured article

3. Costco issues recall for several items, urges consumers not to use them

Featured article

4. Yuma man drowns while rescuing his nephews in Colorado River, YCSO says

Featured article

5. Texas flooding: At least 100 people dead, several girls still missing