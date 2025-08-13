New Phoenix Police Chief addresses immigration enforcement concerns during news conference

The Brief New Phoenix Police Chief Matt Giordano held a news conference on Aug. 13. The new chief addressed the issue of immigration enforcement during the news conference. "We don't ask for your immigration status," Giordano said.



The City of Phoenix has its first permanent police chief since 2022, and on Aug. 13, Matt Giordano appeared at a news conference to answer various questions.

Big picture view:

Among the questions Chief Giordano addressed were increasing officer recruiting and engaging the community.

Giordano also addressed a topic that is on the mind of many residents in Phoenix: immigration enforcement. His answer was rather straightforward.

"We don't ask for your immigration status. We quite frankly don't care about your immigration status," Giordano said.

The backstory:

This comes as immigration activists claim the Phoenix Police Department is working with the Department of Homeland Security and assisting ICE agents as they conduct immigration enforcement.

In May, the ACLU of Arizona got wind that Phoenix Police officers told immigration advocates they couldn’t be outside of the immigration court in Downtown Phoenix, because it was private property. They later learned that ICE agents were arresting immigrants near that location.

In addition, there have been reports that Phoenix PD will help with traffic and street closures during ICE raids. We have not been able to independently confirm such claims. The ACLU is reportedly submitting a public records request to show any communications between Phoenix PD and DHS.

What Giordano Said:

Chief Giordano said he was in the state in 2010, at a time when SB1070, which gave police officers the right to stop and ask people for proof of citizenship, was in legal effect as a state law. He said he saw the distress it caused.

The police chief also said he is currently in the process of meeting with the local ICE director.

"We are aware, from time to time, of ICE operations that are going on because we want to make sure that if we get 911 calls, we know what's going on," said Giordano. "But we do not help them."

The other side:

"Phoenix PD should be focusing on actual policing and protecting the community, and if you're wasting resources because ICE wants to raid a Home Depot, that's not you doing your job," said Vets Forward Executive Director Ricardo Reyes. "I hope that this chief will actually follow the wishes of the Phoenix City Council, the wishes of the community as a whole, that Phoenix PD should be concentrating on protecting people, and not helping ICE in any way."

What Giordano Also Said:

Another concern from watchdogs and the media is transparency. Giordano said it will be a priority, and that people should treat the department like an open book.