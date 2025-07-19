New photos of the Grand Canyon show Dragon Bravo Fire devastation

The Brief The Dragon Bravo Fire has left a path of destruction in the Grand Canyon's North Rim, burning down the historic Grand Canyon Lodge. The National Park Service on July 19 released photos of the park, showing burned-down structures, charred mountainsides and a smoke-filled canyon.



We're getting a look at the devastation in the Grand Canyon's North Rim left behind by the Dragon Bravo Fire.

What we know:

The fire has burned more than 11,500 acres and is 2% contained as of July 19. It started on July 4.

The National Park Service released photos of the fire's aftermath, which include the burned-down historic Grand Canyon Lodge. Other photos show the smoke-filled canyon and charred red rocks.

Arizona's Governor, Katie Hobbs, toured the North Rim on July 19, saying it was "devastating."

"As a lifelong Arizonan, it's a reminder of the shared stewardship that we have of this land, and this iconic treasure of the Grand Canyon. So, we're going to do everything we can to help support managing this fire, then get to rebuilding," Gov. Hobbs said.

Photo courtesy of the National Park Service

What they're saying:

Lawmakers are demanding an investigation into the Dragon Bravo Fire, specifically questioning the National Park Service's decision to let the lightning-caused blaze continue as a controlled burn.

The fire has decimated parts of Grand Canyon National Park, leading Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs to criticize the federal government's response. Governor Hobbs is calling for an independent investigation into the fire's management.

Local Impacts:

The park's North Rim is closed due to the fire, but the South Rim remains open to visitors.

What you can do:

