Newly-opened White Castle near Scottsdale closes to re-stock after ‘record-setting turnout’

The Valley got its first taste of White Castle on Wednesday, as the largest location in the world opened near Scottsdale, but after a "record-setting turnout," the restaurant was forced to close in order to re-stock.

A spokesperson for White Castle says the restaurant, which will normally be open 24 hours a day and seven days a week, closed at 4 a.m. to get ready for customers on Thursday.

The restaurant will reopen at 9 a.m. for dining room and drive-thru service.

The grand opening was so busy on Wednesday that many customers waited for hours to get their sliders.

The restaurant even put a limit on the number of sliders people could order and capped it at 60, and orders made through delivery apps were suspended.

Nearly 50,000 sliders were served Wednesday during the grand opening.