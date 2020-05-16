Newly released video shows robbery at a Phoenix store

A newly-released video shows a man chasing a robber out of a Phoenix cell phone store back in March.

It happened near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Surveillance shows the suspect walk into the store with a backpack and head straight for the cashier.

Phoenix Poice say he was taking the money when someone walked in and interrupted the robbery. That's when the suspect reportedly ran out and left in a white Ford Mustang.

Police later found the suspect's car.

If anyone has any information on this crime, you are asked to call Phoenix PD at 1-800-343-TIPS.