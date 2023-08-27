Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Kofa, Central La Paz
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Nightly Roundup: A tragic Arizona heat death, a former Disney Channel star's arrest

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tonight's top stories include a woman sharing a tragic story of her sister dying in Arizona's heat, and the bizarre story of Florida men being accused of scamming $1M out of Uber Eats.

1. Woman says her sister died from Arizona's heat: 'Just lost my baby sister'

Featured

Woman says her sister died from Arizona's heat: 'Just lost my baby sister'
article

Woman says her sister died from Arizona's heat: 'Just lost my baby sister'

A woman who says her sister moved to Arizona from Nevada sadly died from an apparent heat stroke. She says although it was not a surprise her sister died from the heat, she's surprised at the fact she lost her baby sister.

2. Tragedy strikes Arkansas college as father dies while helping son move into dorm

Featured

Tragedy strikes Arkansas college as father dies while helping son move into dorm
article

Tragedy strikes Arkansas college as father dies while helping son move into dorm

Jeremy Tillman, 45, tragically passed away while helping his son move into an Arkansas college dormitory. He collapsed, and despite attempts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

3. Florida men charged with scamming $1M out of Uber Eats

Featured

Florida men charged with scamming $1M out of Uber Eats
article

Florida men charged with scamming $1M out of Uber Eats

The Florida men are accused of scamming a million dollars out of Uber Eats after uncovering a loophole.

4. 'The Blind Side' producers divulge how much money Michael Oher, Tuohy family actually made from the film

Featured

'The Blind Side' producers divulge how much money Michael Oher, Tuohy family actually made from the film
article

'The Blind Side' producers divulge how much money Michael Oher, Tuohy family actually made from the film

Michael Oher alleges that he was never actually adopted by the Tuohy family and forced into a conservatorship.

5. Disney Channel actor arrested for public intoxication, accused of stealing bag of chips

Featured

Disney Channel actor arrested in Rockwall for public intoxication, accused of stealing bag of chips
article

Disney Channel actor arrested in Rockwall for public intoxication, accused of stealing bag of chips

Former Disney Channel actor Mitchel Musso, who starred in Hanna Montana, was arrested on a public intoxication charge in Rockwall after police said he ate a bag of chips and refused to pay for them.