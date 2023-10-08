Nightly Roundup: Apparent murder-suicide in Phoenix; several overnight car crashes

Tonight's top stories include a report of a son allegedly killing his father before taking his own life in Phoenix, and several crashes overnight killing at least 2 and injuring more than five people.
Here are the top stories for Oct. 8.
1. Phoenix Police investigating apparent murder-suicide involving a son and his father
Police are investigating what they believe is a murder-suicide involving a father and his son in a north Phoenix neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
2. Man killed in north Phoenix; 3 detained and later released
Three people reportedly called police to say they were involved in the incident. All of them were detained, but they were later released.
3. Israel declares war: US sending strike team to Eastern Mediterranean
Israel's security cabinet voted to officially go to war for the first time since 1973: The US is sending strike teams to assist.
4. Hamas attacks Israel: Jewish community ramps up security at Arizona synagogues
On the heels of the Jewish community's high holy season, it's something not just felt in Israel, but for Jewish Americans right here in Arizona.
5. 3 Phoenix crashes overnight leave 2 dead, at least 6 injured
Three serious crashes happened in Phoenix Saturday night and into Sunday morning.