Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Cause for home blast revealed; teacher allegedly drunk on 1st day of class

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From an allegedly drunk teacher to new details surrounding a blast that caused some rather serious damage to homes near Piestewa Peak in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

1. What caused a massive home blast in Phoenix?

Featured

Cause of massive Piestewa Peak house explosion revealed
article

Cause of massive Piestewa Peak house explosion revealed

Phoenix Fire officials said in February 2023 that the evidence was literally blown to pieces, making it difficult for them to piece together what happened.

2. Deadly multi-vehicle crash in Mesa

Featured

8-vehicle crash in Mesa leaves at least 1 person dead
article

8-vehicle crash in Mesa leaves at least 1 person dead

An eight-vehicle pileup involving a school bus left at least a woman dead in Mesa Wednesday afternoon.

3. Crash closes portion of Valley freeway

Featured

Crash prompts Loop 202 closure in East Phoenix
article

Crash prompts Loop 202 closure in East Phoenix

A crash on the westbound lanes of Loop 202 in East Phoenix has resulted in lane closures and traffic delays.

4. Teacher allegedly drunk on the 1st day of school

Featured

Police video shows 3rd grade teacher being arrested after allegedly being drunk
article

Police video shows 3rd grade teacher being arrested after allegedly being drunk

An Oklahoma teacher was arrested on the first day of elementary school last week after allegedly being drunk while teaching children, authorities said.

5. Senior dogs in Phoenix looking for ‘fur-ever home’

Featured

3 bonded senior dogs in Phoenix looking for their forever home after owner passes away
article

3 bonded senior dogs in Phoenix looking for their forever home after owner passes away

Three senior dogs in Phoenix are looking for a home together after their owner died. HALO Animal Rescue is hoping the right family finds the trio, lovingly nicknamed "The 3 Musketeers."

(Use F-Featured for the story)

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 8/23/23

We're expecting some wet weather soon!