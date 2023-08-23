Nightly Roundup: Cause for home blast revealed; teacher allegedly drunk on 1st day of class

PHOENIX - From an allegedly drunk teacher to new details surrounding a blast that caused some rather serious damage to homes near Piestewa Peak in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, August 23, 2023.
1. What caused a massive home blast in Phoenix?
Phoenix Fire officials said in February 2023 that the evidence was literally blown to pieces, making it difficult for them to piece together what happened.
2. Deadly multi-vehicle crash in Mesa
An eight-vehicle pileup involving a school bus left at least a woman dead in Mesa Wednesday afternoon.
3. Crash closes portion of Valley freeway
A crash on the westbound lanes of Loop 202 in East Phoenix has resulted in lane closures and traffic delays.
4. Teacher allegedly drunk on the 1st day of school
An Oklahoma teacher was arrested on the first day of elementary school last week after allegedly being drunk while teaching children, authorities said.
5. Senior dogs in Phoenix looking for ‘fur-ever home’
Three senior dogs in Phoenix are looking for a home together after their owner died. HALO Animal Rescue is hoping the right family finds the trio, lovingly nicknamed "The 3 Musketeers."
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 8/23/23
We're expecting some wet weather soon!