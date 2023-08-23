Nightly Roundup: Cause for home blast revealed; teacher allegedly drunk on 1st day of class

From an allegedly drunk teacher to new details surrounding a blast that caused some rather serious damage to homes near Piestewa Peak in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

1. What caused a massive home blast in Phoenix?

Featured article

2. Deadly multi-vehicle crash in Mesa

Featured article

3. Crash closes portion of Valley freeway

Featured article

4. Teacher allegedly drunk on the 1st day of school

Featured article

5. Senior dogs in Phoenix looking for ‘fur-ever home’

Featured article

(Use F-Featured for the story)

Also, your weather forecast for tonight